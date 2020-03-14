GREENSBORO — No Revolutionary War cannon boomed across an open field here this weekend. No food trucks lined downtown streets, and no crowds shuffled through the streets to celebrate the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament.
The city of Greensboro was expecting thousands of visitors for this weekend’s activities, but concerns over coronavirus led to most, if not all, of them being canceled.
As of Saturday, state health officials reported 23 cases of the virus in North Carolina.
The reenactment of the Battle of Guilford Courthouse is one of the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park’s most popular events, with thousands of volunteers and observers attending every year. While the battle commemoration Saturday and Sunday was canceled, the park remains open.
Jerry Hooper, an artist, brought his daughter and son to the park Saturday with hopes they would learn about the Revolutionary War by observing the reenactment.
Hooper said 7-year-old Gracie still gets a chance to learn about history in the park, but in a different way.
“She wants to read everything about the monuments,” he said.
While his children climbed up the sides of oak trees and granite memorials, he sat off to the side of the park, drawing in a sketchbook. The first drawing in his book was an unfinished portrait of Abraham Lincoln.
Aside from teaching his children, Hooper wanted to attend the reenactment to “do some sketches” of the “characters” who would have been there. Men would have been wearing traditional 18th-century military uniforms and women would have been dressed in bonnets and long dresses. Instead, he was sketching an image of a stranger who piqued his interest as she walked by. But she, of course, was clothed in 21st-century garb.
Hooper said he wasn’t worried about bringing his children to the park that day.
“Probably the best thing is to cancel these events because we need to control it with social distancing,” Hooper said of the virus, which has flu-like symptoms.
Jordan Biddle of Greensboro is an art teacher at Morehead Elementary School. She has not been practicing social distancing. In fact, she has been doing the opposite.
She and her friends had planned to go to a beer crawl in Charlotte before it was canceled, so she attended one in downtown Greensboro on Saturday. She waited outside in a line to get into Grey’s Tavern, shoulder to shoulder with other people wearing St. Patrick’s Day beads and T-shirts.
“We have hand sanitizer,” Biddle said with a shrug.
She went to a concert at the PNC Arena in Raleigh last week to see singer-songwriter Billie Eilish. However, since the governor mandated schools close for at least two weeks, Biddle said she isn’t worried about catching the virus or infecting others.
Standing close to her in line was James Stepp, who worked in Greensboro at the resort where he said Duke and N.C. State basketball players were staying before the tournament was canceled. Seeing the players checking in got him excited, he said.
Stepp had to check that excitement though after the tourney ended abruptly Thursday and find something else to celebrate. He picked St. Patrick’s Day, thus the green outfit and barhopping Saturday.
“We were anticipating the ACC,” he said before heading into Grey’s Tavern.
