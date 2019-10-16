20191017g_nws_bigfoot_art
CASAR — An electrician says he plans to spend a night hunting for Bigfoot because he found a footprint that seemed to be larger than a human could make.

Joe Scarborough says that he was working near the small town of Casar in Cleveland County last week when he spotted what appeared to be a fresh footprint about 13 to 14 inches long.

"I got real close there and said, 'Somebody's got a Bigfoot,'" he said.

He believes it was made by Bigfoot, the fabled North American creature from the Pacific Northwest that some think inhabits parts of western North Carolina.

"It was 13,14 inches, and so I went back to the truck and got the tape measure, and went back down there and it was fresh," he said, adding you could tell from the small plants pressed down in the mud.

Scarborough says he plans to spend the night in the area and see what happens.

"I'm going to take some game cameras and see what happens. I mean, why not?" he said. "Of course, it's hard to believe, until you see it yourself. You don't know how many hoaxes are out there." 

