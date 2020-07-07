Six people are vying for an open seat on the Guilford County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Filing, which began June 8, ended on Monday. One seat on the five-member nonpartisan board is up for election on Nov. 3.
According to the Guilford County Board of Elections, here's who filed to run. An (i) indicates incumbent:
- Dave Crawford, 5603 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro.
- Karen Coble Albright, P.O. Box 66, Pleasant Garden.
- Ray Briggs, P.O. Box 6341, High Point (i).
- Antoinette Weaver, 3646 McConnell Road, Apt. 2E, Greensboro.
- Willard C. Robbins III, 302 Kimberly Drive, Greensboro.
- William White, 7102 Destiny Jo Road, Pleasant Garden.
