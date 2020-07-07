nonpartisan vote buttons election generic

Six people are vying for an open seat on the Guilford County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Filing, which began June 8, ended on Monday. One seat on the five-member nonpartisan board is up for election on Nov. 3.

According to the Guilford County Board of Elections, here's who filed to run. An (i) indicates incumbent:

  • Dave Crawford, 5603 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro.
  • Karen Coble Albright, P.O. Box 66, Pleasant Garden.
  • Ray Briggs, P.O. Box 6341, High Point (i).
  • Antoinette Weaver, 3646 McConnell Road, Apt. 2E, Greensboro.
  • Willard C. Robbins III, 302 Kimberly Drive, Greensboro.
  • William White, 7102 Destiny Jo Road, Pleasant Garden.

