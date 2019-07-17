WHITSETT — Sinkhole repair work will close a portion of Interstate 40/85 in Guilford County Thursday.
At 9 a.m. Thursday, crews plan to close the left lanes in both directions will be closed between the exits for Mt. Hope Church Road and Rock Creek Dairy Road.
During the closure crews plan to access the sinkholes caused by a collapsed drainage pipe.
The repair will begin on the westbound side, going toward Greensboro, and then shift to the eastbound lanes.
Repairs are expected to be completed by Friday.