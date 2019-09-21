Marie Anglina Kearns

Kearns

 GPD

Updated at 9:04 a.m.

Police say Marie Anglina Kearns has been located.

GREENSBORO — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 31-year-old woman who may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive disorder.

Marie Anglina Kearns was last seen at Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, according to a police news release. She was reported missing Friday night.

Kearns is 5 feet 10, weighs 210 pounds, and was last seen wearing an off-white shirt with a pink and grey pattern on it, brown and black pants and pink glasses.

There is no known mode of transportion, direction of travel or destination, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Greensboro Police at 336-373-2287 or call 911.

