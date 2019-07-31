Updated at 6:10 a.m.
The Silver Alert has been cancelled.
RALEIGH — Authorities are looking for a missing Whitsett man who may be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons on Wednesday night issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Charles William Hudson.
Hudson is white with short, gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.
He was wearing a navy golf shirt, khaki shorts and brown loafers.
Hudson was last seen at 6508 Barwick Court, Whitsett.
He may be driving a blue, 2017 Honda CRV with N.C. license EKZ-9107.
Anyone with information should contact Guilford County Sheriff's Deputy Z. Cabral at 336-641-3355.