GREENSBORO – Police have issued a Silver Alert in their search for a 17-year-old reported missing early this morning.
Jazaiah Dock was last seen at 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Andrew Street, Greensboro police said in a news release.
In the news release, the missing teen is described as a black male with brown hair and brown eyes, and is 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Tupac Shakur T-shirt and white shoes. He would be carrying a maroon gym bag.
The missing person is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment, the release said.
Police ask anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287.
