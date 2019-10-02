HIGH POINT — A Silver Alert has been issued for a High Point man who may be suffering from a cognitive impairment or dementia.
Cameron Miquel Wilson, 19, was last seen at 2359 Hickswood Drive wearing a black shirt and black pants, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. He is 6 feet 2 and weighs 210 pounds.
Anyone with information about Cameron Miquel Wilosn should contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224.
