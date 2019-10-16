GREENSBORO — Police are searching for a missing Greensboro teenager.
Sherwana Morris, 14, was reported missing Wednesday from 928 E. Cone Blvd. Apartment E.
Morris is a 5-foot-7, 236 pound black female with green eyes, back hair in long braids and braces.
She was last seen wearing a black Columbia jacket.
Police said she suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment.
Anyone with information about Morris' whereabouts is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287.
