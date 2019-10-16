generic police lightbar day (copy) (copy) (copy)

GREENSBORO — Police are searching for a missing Greensboro teenager. 

Sherwana Morris, 14, was reported missing Wednesday from 928 E. Cone Blvd. Apartment E. 

Morris is a 5-foot-7, 236 pound black female with green eyes, back hair in long braids and braces. 

She was last seen wearing a black Columbia jacket. 

Police said she suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment. 

Anyone with information about Morris' whereabouts is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287. 

