Jerome Walter Wallace

 Burlington police

BURLINGTON — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Burlington man, according to a release from Burlington police, and authorities have asked for assistance from sheriff's departments in Guilford and Alamance counties.

Jerome Walter Wallace was last seen leaving his residence in the 200 block of Union Avenue at approximately 6 p.m. today. (See a correction at the bottom of this story.)

Wallace is described as black, 59 years old, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall  and weighing 150 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and is possibly wearing green pants, a blue and yellow ski jacket, and black shoes, according to the release.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Wallace is asked to call Burlington police at 336-229-3500.

Correction: Jerome Walter Wallace was reported missing Jan. 20. An incorrect date was reported in earlier versions of this story.

