REIDSVILLE — Authorities are looking for an 87-year-old man last seen Wednesday night on Stone Street.
The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said a Silver Alert is being issued for Vester Houston Pyrtle, who was last seen about 7 p.m. Wednesday at 122 Stone St. in Reidsville.
The sheriff's office said Pyrtle's only mode of travel is walking.
Pyrtle is 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans and a ball cap, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.