Updated 2:59 a.m.
KERNERSVILLE — A 69-year-old man who left an assisted living facility late Monday has been located, according to a news release from Kernersville police.
At approximately 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to Bradford Village at 602 Piney Grove Road after Wade Duggins was reported missing.
He has since been located, police said.
Posted 1:32 a.m.
KERNERSVILLE — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 69-year-old man who left an assisted living facility late Monday, according to a news release from Kernersville police.
At approximately 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to Bradford Village at 602 Piney Grove Road after a resident was reported missing.
Officers learned that Wade Duggins, whom police said suffers from dementia, had left the nursing home.
Duggins is white, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, according to a release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety. He has medium-length white hair and hazel eyes.
Wade Duggins was last seen wearing a red pullover hoodie, blue sweatpants, a gray T-shirt and white sneakers.
He may be in, or headed to, the Walnut Cove area of Stokes County.
Anyone with information about Duggins whereabouts is asked to call C. Brown at the police department at 336-813-0511.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.