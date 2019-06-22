Authorities are looking for a missing Guilford County man last seen in High Point.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons late Friday issued a Silver Alert for 73-year-old Richard Marvin "Dickie" Smith.
Smith, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen at 2401 Hickswood Road, Suite B, the center said.
He is white with blue eyes and gray, balding hair. Smith is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray/blue polo shirt and blue jeans.
He may be in a navy blue, 1994 volvo 850 with N.C. license plate "weareus."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy S. Surratt with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office at 336-641-3356.