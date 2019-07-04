RALEIGH — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a 59-year-old Burlington man.
Authorities said Jerome Walter Wallace is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Wallace is black with silver and black, medium-length hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.
Wallace was last seen at 401 Albright St. in Graham. He was wearing a blue T-shirt over a tan T-shirt and red shorts with a gray and white checkered pattern on the sides.
Anyone with information should contact Sgt. T. Barnes at the Graham Police Department at 336-570-6777.