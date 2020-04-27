GREENSBORO — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 72-year-old man, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Marion Delano Jones

Marion Delano Jones

Marion Delano Jones was reported missing at 3:30 p.m. Monday. He was last seen in the 3200 block of Northline Avenue. He is white, with gray hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. Jones was last seen wearing baseball cap, glasses, a tan plaid shirt and brown pants, according to the release.

Jones is believed to be driving a white, 2012 Nissan Murano bearing the North Carolina license plate No. ELL7062.

Jones suffers from dementia or other form of cognitive impairment, according to the release.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 336-373-2287 or call 911.

Recommended for you

Load comments