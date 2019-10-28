GREENSBORO — Greensboro police are looking for a 66-year-old woman who was reported missing at 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Carolyn Dunn Nicholson-Sinclair was last seen at 2301 Ontario St., according to a Silver Alert issued by the N.C. Department of Public Safety. 

Nicholson-Sinclair is black, with short gray hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark green pants, a gray shirt, black and gold bedroom shoes or black boots, and a black hat.

Nicholson-Sinclair is believed to suffer from a form of cognitive impairment and other medical conditions.

Anyone with information about Nicholson-Sinclair's whereabouts is asked to call Greensboro police at 336-373-2287 or 911.

