GREENSBORO — Greensboro police are looking for a 66-year-old woman who was reported missing at 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Carolyn Dunn Nicholson-Sinclair was last seen at 2301 Ontario St., according to a Silver Alert issued by the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
Nicholson-Sinclair is black, with short gray hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark green pants, a gray shirt, black and gold bedroom shoes or black boots, and a black hat.
Nicholson-Sinclair is believed to suffer from a form of cognitive impairment and other medical conditions.
Anyone with information about Nicholson-Sinclair's whereabouts is asked to call Greensboro police at 336-373-2287 or 911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.