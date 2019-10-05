David Henry Wright

GREENSBORO — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 56-year-old Greensboro man who suffers from dementia or some other cognitive disorder, as well as, other medical conditions.

David Henry Wright was last seen at 2400 W. Friendly Ave. He was reported missing at 6:32 p.m. on Friday. He was wearing an N.C. A&T T-shirt with "Aggie Dining" on the front, dark gray work pants, and black work shoes, according to a police news release. He may also be wearing a blue work hat.

Wright has salt and pepper hair, brown eyes, is around 5 feet 5 and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information or who has seen Wright is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.

