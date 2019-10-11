GREENSBORO — Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy reported missing Thursday evening.

Jaylon Anton King was reported missing at 7:30 p.m. Thursday from 3815 Sheridan Road, police said in issuing a Silver Alert.

He suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment, police said.

King is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair, who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 103 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie over a purple T-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Police said they don't have information on which way he may have been headed or his destination.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.

