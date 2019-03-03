Posted 8:47 p.m.
A Silver Alert has been canceled for a man missing from Greensboro, according to a release from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.
Further details were not immediately available.
Posted 5:34 p.m.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Greensboro.
Milton Eric Stanback, 57, was last seen heading south from Wesley Long Hospital, 2400 W Friendly Ave., according to the release from the center.
Stanback is black, 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has short black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing hospital scrubs.
Stanback is believed suffer from some form of cognitive impairment.
Anyone with information about Stanback's whereabouts is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2487.