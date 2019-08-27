Updated 3:49 p.m. Aug. 27
BURLINGTON — A Silver Alert issued for a woman missing since June has been canceled.
Patricia Ann Macchia, 45, was found unharmed, the Burlington Police Department said.
Posted Aug. 18
BURLINGTON — Authorities are asking the public's help with finding a woman last seen in June.
On Saturday afternoon, the Burlington Police Department received a missing person report on 45-year-old Patricia Ann Macchia, according to a news release from police.
Macchia is white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Macchia was last seen by a friend on June 30 . She was wearing a gray shirt, black shorts and gray tennis shoes. There is no indication that foul play is involved, police said in the release.
A Silver Alert has been issued by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Macchia is believed to suffer from a form of cognitive impairment.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Macchia is asked to contact police at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous tips, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637, both with possible cash rewards.
