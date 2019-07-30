Mark Hale

Hale

 KPD

Updated at 9:06 a.m.

The Silver Alert for Mark Steven Hale has been canceled, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

KERNERSVILLE — A 60-year-old man suffering from a cognitive disorder is miissing and a Silver Alert has been issued.

Mark Hale was last seen around 1 p.m. leaving Shuler Health Care at 250 Pitts St. on foot, police said in a news release. He was wearing faded blue jeans, a green or gray T-shirt, black tennis shoes, and a bandana on his head. 

Police said he is in need of his medication.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments