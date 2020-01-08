Shaniqua Yevette Medley

Shaniqua Yevette Medley 

 Greensboro Police Department

Update 3:37 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Police have canceled the Silver Alert for 18-year-old Shaniqua Yevette Medley, who had been reported missing Tuesday night.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons said today the Greensboro Police Department has canceled the alert.

GREENSBORO — Police are asking for help finding a teenager reported missing Tuesday night, according to a Silver Alert issued earlier today.

Shaniqua Yevette Medley, 18, is about 5 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a royal blue bubble coat with a fur-lined hood and light blue jeans; and is carrying a beige purse.

Police said she suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairments.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro police at 336-373-2287 or call 911.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments