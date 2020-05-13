CE’NIYAH ELLISON, Ragsdale, track and field
Ce’Niyah Ellison’s final season of high school track and field ended before she had a chance to qualify for regionals or states in the shot put and discus. Ellison, 17, hasn’t decided if she will try to continue her athletics career when she enrolls at North Carolina in the fall. She shared some of her thoughts in a Zoom conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.