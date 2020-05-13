Ce'Niyah Ellison

Ragsdale senior Ce'Niyah Ellison is headed to the University of North Carolina.

CE’NIYAH ELLISON, Ragsdale, track and field

Ce’Niyah Ellison’s final season of high school track and field ended before she had a chance to qualify for regionals or states in the shot put and discus. Ellison, 17, hasn’t decided if she will try to continue her athletics career when she enrolls at North Carolina in the fall. She shared some of her thoughts in a Zoom conference.

COVID sidelined seniors logo

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments