Alice Jones

Grimsley senior lacrosse player Alice Jones.

The News & Record is shining the spotlight on high school senior athletes whose seasons were cut short because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

COVID sidelined seniors logo

ALICE JONES, Grimsley, lacrosse

Jones, a 17-year-old midfielder and attacker, saw her season come to an unsatisfying end after a 4-0 start by the Whirlies. She plans to attend Appalachian State in the fall. Here are her thoughts:

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments