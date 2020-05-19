GREENSBORO — A number of restaurants are filing lawsuits against their insurance companies to seek compensation for losses incurred while their businesses were closed because of the coronavirus shutdown.
At issue is whether “business interruption” insurance purchased by Natty Greene’s Brewing Company, Jake’s Diner, Rio Grande Mexican Kitchen and other local restaurants was ever intended to cover pandemics.
It’s a scene playing out across the country as small businesses take on insurers in the hopes of recouping revenue lost because they were ordered to close by state governments.
“It’s not right that they’re not willing to step up and help us out,” said Alan Blythe, who owns four Jake’s Diner restaurants with his wife. “That’s what we have it for.”
Insurance trade groups say that having to pay the sheer number of claims at the same time could lead to the industry’s demise.
That’s little comfort for restaurant owners like Blythe, who said he’s trying to survive, too.
“It’s a crazy time,” he said. “No one could have seen this coming.”
