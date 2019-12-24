Plenty of restaurants will be open Christmas Day.
Hours may vary from the usual and reservations may be required at some restaurants. It is always best to call ahead.
- Bistro 40, Downtown Marriott, 304 N. Greene St., 336-379-8000
- China’s Best, 2142 Lawndale Drive, 336-691-1958
- Denny’s, 3703 W. Gate City Blvd., 336-285-7939
- Di Valleta, Grandover Resort, 1000 Club Road, 800-472-6301
- Due South, Greensboro Marriott Airport, 1 Marriott Drive, 336-852-6450
- Gate City Sports Grille, 3030 W. Gate City Blvd., 336-358-4512, Ext. 622
- Golden Wok, 1216 Bridford Parkway, 336-855-6161
- Green Valley Grill, 622 Green Valley Road, 336-854-2015
- Hooters, 3031 W. Gate City Blvd., opening at 4 p.m. 336-852-4600
- Ichiban Grill Supreme Buffet, 3020 W. Gate City Blvd., 336-854-7887
- IHOP locations
- Joseph’s Restaurant, the Sheraton, 3121 Gate City Blvd., 336-292-9161, Ext. 3
- Oakcrest Family Restaurant, 2435 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, 336-288-7585
- Panda Express, 4505 W. Wendover Ave., 336-315-9277
- Print Works Bistro, 702 Green Valley Road, 336-379-0699
- Ruth’s Chris, 800 Green Valley Road, Suite 100, 336-574-1515
- Seafood Destiny, 4705 W. Gate City Blvd., 336-283-7291
- Steak ‘n Shake, 4409 W. Wendover Ave., opens at 5 p.m.
- Tandoor Indian Restaurant, 4612 W. Market St., 336-852-2077
- TGI Fridays, 4423 W. Wendover Ave., opens at 4 p.m., 336-294-3707
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.