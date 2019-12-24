Grill Steak Generic
Plenty of restaurants will be open Christmas Day.

Hours may vary from the usual and reservations may be required at some restaurants. It is always best to call ahead.

  • Bistro 40, Downtown Marriott, 304 N. Greene St., 336-379-8000
  • China’s Best, 2142 Lawndale Drive, 336-691-1958
  • Denny’s, 3703 W. Gate City Blvd., 336-285-7939
  • Di Valleta, Grandover Resort, 1000 Club Road, 800-472-6301
  • Due South, Greensboro Marriott Airport, 1 Marriott Drive, 336-852-6450
  • Gate City Sports Grille, 3030 W. Gate City Blvd., 336-358-4512, Ext. 622
  • Golden Wok, 1216 Bridford Parkway, 336-855-6161
  • Green Valley Grill, 622 Green Valley Road, 336-854-2015
  • Hooters, 3031 W. Gate City Blvd., opening at 4 p.m. 336-852-4600
  • Ichiban Grill Supreme Buffet, 3020 W. Gate City Blvd., 336-854-7887
  • IHOP locations
  • Joseph’s Restaurant, the Sheraton, 3121 Gate City Blvd., 336-292-9161, Ext. 3
  • Oakcrest Family Restaurant, 2435 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, 336-288-7585
  • Panda Express, 4505 W. Wendover Ave., 336-315-9277
  • Print Works Bistro, 702 Green Valley Road, 336-379-0699
  • Ruth’s Chris, 800 Green Valley Road, Suite 100, 336-574-1515
  • Seafood Destiny, 4705 W. Gate City Blvd., 336-283-7291
  • Steak ‘n Shake, 4409 W. Wendover Ave., opens at 5 p.m.
  • Tandoor Indian Restaurant, 4612 W. Market St., 336-852-2077
  • TGI Fridays, 4423 W. Wendover Ave., opens at 4 p.m., 336-294-3707

 

Contact Carl Wilson at 336-373-7145 or at carl.wilson@greensboro.com. Follow on Twitter at Short_OrdersNR and on Facebook.

