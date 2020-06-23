Law enforcement is searching for a missing Burlington teenager last seen at her home Monday evening.
Harlie Shyanne Dobzenski, 14, is a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 115 to 120 pounds, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Dobzenski was last seen at her home in Burlington at 4:55 p.m. Monday. She was wearing white pants and a black shirt with "Blood on the Dance Floor" written on the front.
The sheriff's office said her direction of travel is unknown.
Dobzenski has ties to Alamance and Randolph counties, the sheriff's office said.
She has been entered nationally as a missing/runaway juvenile.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at 336-570-6300.
