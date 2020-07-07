GREENSBORO — Katie Dorsett, the first Black woman to hold a state Cabinet post and serve on the City Council, died Monday. She was 87.
"She was a kind person, as well as a politician, that folks would want to have as a representative because she cared deeply," state Sen. Gladys Robinson, a Democrat from Greensboro, said Tuesday. "She was the kind of person you could count on and tell you the truth about things."
Dorsett died two days shy of her 88th birthday.
She served two terms on the City Council from 1983 to 1986 and was a Guilford County commissioner from 1990 until 1992. That's when she was appointed Secretary of Administration by Gov. Jim Hunt, the first Black woman to hold a state Cabinet position.
"Governor-elect Hunt said very early on to the transition staff that he wanted Dorsett on his Cabinet,'' transition team spokeswoman Rachel Perry said in December 1992. "He knew she was a leader in Greensboro. He knew she was a strong and dedicated person who made things happen."
Dorsett would oversee the Office of State Personnel, maintaining the state's motor fleet and handling construction and purchasing contracts.
"I do look at this as a reflection of the diversity of our state,'' she said in an interview shortly after taking the job. "I think for too long, we have ignored the diversity and talent we have in our state.''
Guilford County commissioner Carolyn Coleman, who worked with Dorsett during her tenure in the Hunt administration, said she always found time to help others.
"She was sort of a mentor to many of the staffers, whether they were white or black," Coleman said.
Later, Dorsett would serve in the state Senate from 2003 to 2010, sponsoring bills to support and promote the High Point Market, the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Historic Site in Sedalia and the International Civil Rights Center & Museum.
Guilford County commissioner Melvin “Skip” Alston said Dorsett was responsible for him remaining active in the NAACP after he lost his bid to lead the Greensboro branch in 1989.
"The very next day I heard from her," Alston recalled Tuesday. "She told me, 'Skip, you didn’t get it this time ... but you have to try it again.' Because of her and her encouragement, that’s the only reason I stayed with the NAACP."
And Alston won the position two years later.
The youngest of eight children born to a Mississippi farmer and his schoolteacher wife, Dorsett and her siblings would all go to college thanks to their parents' sacrifice.
At Alcorn State University, a historically-Black college in Mississippi, she majored in business and graduated at 20. After that, she received a graduate degree in business education at Indiana University. At the time, Black students were prohibited from attending predominately white universities in Mississippi.
"If I carry bitterness, I believe I'm the one who would hurt more than anyone else," Dorsett said in a 1992 News & Record profile. "I try to look beyond that.''
Although she considered several places to teach, Dorsett chose N.C. A&T, arriving in 1955.
It was at A&T where she met Warren Dorsett, a graduate student whom she would marry in 1958.
They had two children, Valerie and Warren Jr., who died of sickle-cell anemia at age 25 in 1988.
Dorsett later would turn Warren Jr.'s battle with sickle-cell anemia into a crusade for education and research on the blood disease. She founded the Triad Sickle-Cell Anemia Foundation, now known as the Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency.
Early on, she developed a reputation as someone who would speak up and get involved.
During the civil rights movement of the late 1950s and 1960s, she never stood in picket lines but instead waged battles on boards and through elected offices. Decades before a run in politics, she was active as a community volunteer with organizations ranging from the YWCA to the Drug Action Council, where she was president.
Dorsett entered politics after a developer wanted to build roughly 1,000 apartments just outside her backyard in northeast Greensboro.
Dorsett, who was teaching at A&T and serving on various agencies, began meeting with her neighbors. Several hundred apartments went up anyway, but the 48-year-old Dorsett was revved up.
"I saw that the people who made the decisions about my neighborhood were not in my neighborhood," Dorsett said of the City Council, which at the time was elected at-large and lacked representatives from any northeast neighborhoods.
She found success in the 1981 primary, but her competitors had better voter turnout for the election.
"I was more determined than ever," Dorsett said about losing.
She won the next election — becoming the first African American woman to win a City Council seat.
Right away, she pushed for a review of board and commission membership and helped pass a city ordinance for a Minority and Women's Business Enterprise Program.
Former Mayor Keith Holliday said he admired Dorsett's talent in guiding public policy.
"Guilford County, our community, we’ve really lost an incredible leader who gave and gave every year," Holliday said Tuesday.
