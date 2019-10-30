thanksgiving turkey holiday mishaps
By Tim Rickard tim.rickard@greensboro.com

Holidays can be extra stressful when it comes to cooking. More guests, more side dishes, more ... mishaps.

Share your holiday cooking mishaps with our readers by emailing life@greensboro.com.

Keep your tale to 400 words or less, list "mishaps" in the subject field and include your name and town.

The deadline is Nov. 18.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments