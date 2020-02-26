GREENSBORO — Where we work, play and shop is changing so fast that city planners say it’s hard to keep up.
But they’re still trying to shape Greensboro’s future.
They’ve written a new plan for the next 20 years that admits what they don’t know may be as much as what they do know.
Although planners aren’t sure how rapidly the city will change, they have six “big ideas” for the future. Among them: creating a “car-optional” city, where more people can use public transportation, walk or bike to work.
You can find that and the other five ideas in the draft GSO 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which was released earlier this month. The 75-page document will guide city planners, the Zoning Commission and the City Council as they make decisions that affect how we live in Greensboro over the next two decades.
It’s designed, for the most part, to take into account changes in lifestyles, commercial patterns, industrial growth and population diversity.
City planners hope the new plan and its maps will be used as a reference point rather than a restrictive bible, a guide for decision-making that allows leaders to evaluate changing conditions as development challenges arise.
l l l
City planners used to produce rigid maps that laid out districts where houses, apartments and shopping centers should be built — often decades in advance — in an educated guess of what changes might be coming.
Now, public officials are finding that many decisions made in 2003 — when the last comprehensive plan was written — have become irrelevant as our city’s economy and lifestyles have changed.
Manufacturing, for one, continues to decline.
There are roughly 20,000 more people living in poverty.
And the city’s population is graying, with more residents over 65.
The Planning Department spent nearly two years researching the city’s changes and surveying residents to predict the next two decades. What Planning Director Sue Schwartz learned, she said, is that the attitude of the city’s people, not just its places, is shaping Greensboro’s future.
“People want more variety in the types of places they live,” Schwartz said. “Things are changing very rapidly.”
Under current rules, when city officials are asked to rezone properties — from residential to commercial, for example — they are legally required to change the map they use to guide development. Called the “Generalized Future Land Use Map,” it’s referenced in most cases that come up before the Zoning Commission, which must approve any change in the map’s guidelines.
The new 20-year plan would change that process.
Guide maps included in the new comprehensive plan would be just that — guides. City officials will have more flexibility in making decisions about ways Greensboro can be rezoned.
“We’re trying to be flexible where we can keep up with these changes,” Schwartz said.
l l l
The new plan is based, in part, on information gathered over the past two years, including surveys of more than 6,000 Greensboro residents.
Among the key findings:
- Residents want more choices about where and how they live. About 67% of residents live in one- and two-person households, according to those surveyed. A majority want their neighborhoods to be “walkable.”
- Residents want more choices for transportation. In addition to walking, scooters and bike-share services are ways people might choose to commute.
- Residents want more options in how they can earn a living and where they can shop and play.
Zoning will still be subject to legal ordinances, but again, city officials will have more latitude to make their decisions, using the comprehensive plan as a guide rather than a definitive document — a departure from the way things are now.
“We want them to look at policy and not just the maps,” Schwartz said.
l l l
The economy isn’t taking a backseat to lofty planning ideals, the report stresses.
Schwartz said it’s especially important to preserve land designated for industry. She said that in the past 17 years, the city has lost about 400 acres that was once zoned for industrial use.
If the economy is to prosper, she said, the Zoning Commission and elected officials will have to be conservative in their approach to rezoning.
Such major projects as the planned Publix distribution center in east Greensboro, for example, might not have happened without generous areas of available industrial land, Schwartz asserted.
“If we give up that industrial land, we need to have a conversation about it and what are the tradeoffs,” she said.
