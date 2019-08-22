GREENSBORO — Crews plan to close a portion of the northbound lanes of North Eugene Street and Battleground Avenue on Monday for sewer rehabilitation work.
The closure form 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. with been between West Smith Street and West Fisher Avenue, a city news release said.
The closure is part of the North Buffalo Rehabilitation Project.
Directional signs and traffic cones will be place during the roadwork but motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes.
Dates and times could change depending on the weather.