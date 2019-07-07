GREENSBORO — Beginning Monday, the following areas will have lane closures due to sewer rehabilitation work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
• Monday through July 19, Muirs Chapel Road will be closed between Tower Road and Tara Drive;
• Monday through Friday, West Gate City Boulevard, eastbound, will be closed between Silver and Highland avenues.
Directional signage and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.
The job is part of the city’s ongoing Water and Sewer Rehabilitation Program, which is funded by water and sewer rates. Learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/SewerRehab