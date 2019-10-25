GREENSBORO — From Monday through Nov. 22, the following areas will have occasional lane closures due to sewer rehabilitation work. These closures are part of the North Buffalo Rehabilitation Project.
Day-lane closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• S. Spring St. southbound between W. Market St. and W. Washington St.
• W. McGee St. westbound between S. Eugene St. and Federal Place
• N. Greene St. southbound between E. Friendly Ave. and Bellemeade St.
• W. Market St. eastbound between Tate St. and College Place
• W. Friendly Ave. eastbound between Ridgeway Dr. and W. Greenway Dr. N.
• S. Edgeworth St. northbound between W. Washington St. and W. Sycamore St.
• S. Eugene St. southbound between W. McGee St. and W. Washington St.
• Battleground Ave. northbound between Hill St. and Grecade St.
Night-lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• S. Spring St. southbound between W. Washington St. and W. Market St.
• W. Smith St. eastbound between Hill St. and Prescott St.
• Battleground Ave. northbound between Hill St. and Grecade St.
• S. Eugene St. southbound between W. McGee St. and W. Washington St.
• S. Edgeworth St. northbound between W. Washington St. and W. Sycamore St.
Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid these areas. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.
The job is part of the City’s ongoing Water and Sewer Rehabilitation Program, which is funded by water and sewer rates. Learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/SewerRehab
