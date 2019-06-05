Updated at 2:37 p.m.
GREENSBORO — The National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Guilford County until 10 p.m.
Meteorologists said early Wednesday afternoon that scattered strong to severe storms could develop later today and this evening as a disturbance moves east through central North Carolina.
If a storm develops it carries the possibility of producing damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rainfall, according to meteorologists.
An isolated tornado is also possible, forecasters said.
Included in the watch are surrounding counties of Rockingham, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson, Caswell and Chatham.
Thunderstorms are expected to develop mainly after 4 p.m. and before 8 p.m. though wet weather will likely continue through the weekend and into next week.