GREENSBORO — A severe thunderstorm watch for area has been canceled.

The watch for Guilford County was supposed to be in effect until 7 p.m. but has been canceled, the National Weather Service said.

GREENSBORO — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northwestern Guilford County. 

At 3:47 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Winston-Salem moving southeast at 20 mph, the weather service said. 

The storm could bring 60 mph winds and penny-sized hail, forecasters said. 

The warning is in effect until 4:45 p.m. but the entire county is under a severe thunderstorm watch through 7 p.m. 

