GREENSBORO — The National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southwestern Guilford County and an alert for the entire county.
At 3:35 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Thomasville and 7 miles east of Lexington moving at 15 mph.
The storm can produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and nickel size hail.
The storm is expected to damage roofs, siding and trees.
Impacted locations include High Point, Lexington, Thomasville, Archdale, Trinity, Jamestown, Gordontown and Welcome.
For the rest of the county meteorologists expect scattered to numerous thunderstorms with frequent lightning, localized damaging wind gusts and heavy rains this afternoon and evening.
Rain coupled with the slower moving storms could produce flooding in urban areas and near small streams. Flash flooding is also possible.