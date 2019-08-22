GREENSBORO — The National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Guilford County until 6 p.m.
At 4:06 p.m. severe thunderstorms were located from Kernserville to 6 miles southeast of Clemmons and moving northeast at 30 mph, meteorologists said.
Wind gusts could reach 60 mph and could cause damage to roofs, siding and trees.
Meteorologists warned that straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines and damage mobile homes or other buildings. Those in the storm's path should seek shelter in a sturdy structure and stay away from windows until the storm as passed.