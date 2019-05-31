Updated at 5:31 p.m.
GREENSBORO — A tornado warning for Guilford County has been lifted.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service said weather spotters reported seeing a rotating wall cloud but has not had reports of a tornado.
The storm that moved through Guilford County produced 1.5 inch hail.
West Market Street and Ashland Drive is shut down by Greensboro Police due to a tree in the roadway.
The area remains under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 11 p.m.
Updated at 5:11 p.m.
GREENSBORO —A tornado warning has been issued for Guilford County until 5:45 p.m.
At 5:09 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near McLeansville and Greensboro moving east at 30 mph.
Meteorologists said radar indicated rotation over the area.
The storm is producing 1.5 inch hail.
Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter and mobile homes could be destroyed.
Updated at 4:29 p.m.
Greensboro — Meteorologists warn residents of ping-pong ball sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts as a severe thunderstorm moves toward Guilford County.
The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Guilford County until 5:15 p.m.
At 4:26 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located near Kernersville and Winston-Salem moving at 30 mph.
Forecasters warn that people and animals that are caught outside during the storm will be injured and to expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows and vehicles.
Wind gusts could damage roofs, siding and trees.
The storm is expected to move across Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Kernersville, McLeansville, Summerfield, Stokesdale, Walkertown, Pleasant Garden and Jamestown.
Updated at 4:14 p.m.
GREENSBORO — More than 8,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in Guiflord County as storms move through the area.
A storm began to move into the Triad around 3:15 p.m. knocking out power to customers across the area.
The power company reports another 3,460 customers lost power in Rockingham County.
Duke Energy estimates power should be restored around 8 p.m. Friday for Guilford and 9 p.m. for Rockingham customers.
Updated at 3:54 p.m.
GREENSBORO — A strong thunderstorm is moving across the Triad toward Guilford County and its surrounding areas.
At 3:15 p.m. the Doppler radar was tracking strong storms across Yadkin and Davie counties moving at 35 mph.
The storms are expected to move across Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Lexington, Thomasville, Kernersville, Clemmons, Bermuda Run, Huntsville and Linwood.
Meteorologists said the storms could intensify as it pushes across Forsyth and Davidson counties.
Pea sized hail, deadly cloud to ground lightning and wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm.
A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 11 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Guilford County is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. Friday.
At 1:30 p.m. Friday the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for 82 counties in North Carolina including Guilford, Forsyth, Rockingham, Alamance, Randolph, Davidson and Stokes.
Meteorologists said a few strong to severe storms are possible between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. ahead a cold front.
The storm could produce wind gusts over 60 mph, large hail and isolated tornadoes.