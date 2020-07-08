RALEIGH — The Republican-controlled General Assembly again fell short Wednesday in overriding several of Gov. Roy Cooper's vetoes.
The GOP had sought to overturn the Democratic governor's COVID-19 executive orders that keep many businesses closed. But with their power eroded, Cooper prevailed.
Four vetoes upheld in House or Senate votes were related to Cooper's orders limiting business activities or mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gyms, bars, skating rinks and large entertainment venues have been closed by Cooper since March. A fifth veto — on a bill that would have allowed concealed firearms inside certain churches — also was upheld.
Republicans passed the virus-related bills in response to constituents and trade groups pleading for help, worried that they'll have to permanently close and lay off their employees.
The sustained vetoes extend a winning streak for Cooper on vetoes since Democrats won enough seats in the 2018 elections that eroded the Republicans’ previous veto-proof majorities. Cooper has issued 25 vetoes since early 2019. None of them have been overridden.
GOP legislators accuse Cooper of arbitrarily singling out the shuttered industries, contributing to double-digit unemployment in the state and failing to get the backing of the Council of State members before implementing the orders. One of the five vetoes upheld would force current and future governors to get support from a majority of Council members to issue lengthy emergency declarations.
A number of House and Senate Democrats on Wednesday came to the aid of Cooper, who has said reopening too fast would exacerbate cases and hospitalization numbers, which have increased in recent weeks. They point to other states such as Arizona and Florida as places that reopened too quickly and where cases have spiked.
A judge did step in on Tuesday and allowed several dozen bowling alleys otherwise shut down by Cooper to reopen.
After Wednesday, the General Assembly isn't expected to return to work until early September.
A few dozen members of the conservative-leaning ReopenNC group visited the Legislative Building before Wednesday's votes demanding lawmakers impeach Cooper for his handling of the pandemic, in particular the business closures.
Group members buttonholed legislators during the day, but there's little appetite for impeachment.
“This is a clear failure of leadership,” said Ashley Smith, a founder of ReOpenNC.
