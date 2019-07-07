GREENSBORO — Several people were rescued from stranded vehicles as today's heavy rain flooded streets, authorities said.
The storm also left about 1,000 customers of Duke Energy without power in the early evening, according to its website.
Chief Danny Edwards of the Greensboro Fire Department said firefighters responded to three or four calls to assist motorists who got stuck in the flash flooding. No one was injured. "It was mainly in the Wendover (Avenue) corridor from Spring Garden out to Big Tree Way," Edwards said.
Up to three inches of rain had already fallen by 6:50 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh, with up to a half inch of additional rainfall expected in the following hour.
The National Weather Service reported that several highways closed because of high water, but a Guilford County dispatcher said she was unaware of any significant closures.
The stream gauge at South Buffalo Creek at Pomona and Merritt Street showed a moderate flood stage, at 14.53 feet, the National Weather Service reported. Flooding is expected to continue over the next few hours.
The South Buffalo Creek stream gauge near Pomona and Merritt Streets has surpassed flood stage and is now climbing through Moderate flood stage toward record flood territory. Please use caution if traveling through Greensboro #NCwx and the Triad region this evening. pic.twitter.com/l3zUsdcadu— NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) July 7, 2019
A tree also fell on a house on Mimosa Drive in the Lake Daniel area, Edwards said, but no injuries were reported.
Greensboro police said in a news release that the area of Big Tree Way and Bridford Parkway at West Wendover Avenue was flooded. Flash flooding also was reported along West Gate City Boulevard, according to the Weather Service.
A flash flood warning is in effect until 8 p.m. for Northwestern Alamance and central Guilford counties.
An urban and small stream flood advisory is in effect for northeastern Davidson County and southwestern Guilford County until 10 p.m.
Water levels are expected to remain elevated as runoff continues into the overnight hours, the National Weather Service said.