Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHWESTERN ALAMANCE COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... CENTRAL GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 1000 PM EDT * AT 754 PM EDT, LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTED ONGOING FLOODING DUE TO HEAVY THUNDERSTORMS. THIS RESULTED IN URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE TRIAD, ESPECIALLY IN THE CITY OF GREENSBORO. UP TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN ACROSS THE CITY, WITH LITTLE TO NO ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED. EVEN SO, WATER LEVELS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN ELEVATED AS RUNOFF CONTINUES INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, BURLINGTON, MCLEANSVILLE, ELON COLLEGE, GIBSONVILLE, JAMESTOWN, LAKE CAMMACK PARK & MARINA, GLEN RAVEN AND LAKE GUILFORD MACKINTOSH MARINA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE INTO AREAS WHERE THE WATER COVERS THE ROADWAY. THE WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR CAR TO CROSS SAFELY. MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND. A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&