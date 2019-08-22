Roadwork ahead sign (web only)

GREENSBORO — Another round of street resurfacing will affect seven roads next week.

The city said in a news release that sections of the following roads will be resurfaced:

• Kemp Road between Starmount Drive and Friendly Avenue.

• Meadowood Street between Wendover Avenue and Market Street.

• O’Brian Place between Muirfield and Shoal Creek drives.

• Mill Spring Court from Cardinal Wood Drive to the end of the cul-de-sac.

• Cardinal Wood Drive between Shoal Creek and River Hills drives.

• Chimney Springs Drive between Bridle Ridge Parkway and Sedgelane Drive.

• Dornoch Drive from Lakebend Way to the end of the cul-de-sac.

The work will create delays and motorists are encouraged to use other routes, the city said.

