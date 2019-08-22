GREENSBORO — Another round of street resurfacing will affect seven roads next week.
The city said in a news release that sections of the following roads will be resurfaced:
• Kemp Road between Starmount Drive and Friendly Avenue.
• Meadowood Street between Wendover Avenue and Market Street.
• O’Brian Place between Muirfield and Shoal Creek drives.
• Mill Spring Court from Cardinal Wood Drive to the end of the cul-de-sac.
• Cardinal Wood Drive between Shoal Creek and River Hills drives.
• Chimney Springs Drive between Bridle Ridge Parkway and Sedgelane Drive.
• Dornoch Drive from Lakebend Way to the end of the cul-de-sac.
The work will create delays and motorists are encouraged to use other routes, the city said.