GREENSBORO — Out of tragedy came something quite remarkable on Tuesday morning as two faiths, Jewish and Christian, found common ground in remembering the life and love of two people.
Back-to-back funeral services were held for William "Bill" Frank, 77, who was a member of Temple Emanuel, and his wife, Hughlene Bostian Frank, 72, who was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
The couple died May 20 in a fire at their home.
“It’s very sad and it’s very tragic, but I thought that in general as a tribute to two people, this was pretty extraordinary in terms of Greensboro’s interfaith life,” said Rabbi Fred Guttman of Temple Emanuel, who led the service for Bill Frank.
More than 400 people showed up for the 10 a.m. service and many had to watch via closed-circuit TV in the synagogue’s basement.
Afterward, hundreds walked the two blocks downtown to attend Hughlene’s 11 a.m. service at Holy Trinity where they spilled from the sanctuary into an adjacent chapel. Again, closed-circuit TVs streamed the service.
“Hughlene and Bill Frank’s death was a tragedy,” the Rev. Nathan Finnin, associate rector of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, said. “But I can tell you in tragedies like this, I’m reminded of the power of community.”
Guttman said the Franks had already planned their funerals to be held in their respective places of faith.
“She was insistent that her faith and his faith be honored,” Guttman said.
No one could predict that those services would be held so soon and on the same day.
“I’ve been here 24 years now and I never saw anything like this. It was quite moving,” Guttman said.
The Franks were just a month shy of their 50th wedding anniversary.
“They were a wonderful couple. It’s not everybody that after 50 years still have the spark, but they did,” Guttman said.
Bill Frank was a Greensboro native who attended Saint Andrews College and was a N.C. National Guard veteran. For most of his professional career, Bill Frank worked with his father Stanley Frank and brother, Barry, at the family-owned Carolina By-Products.
Hughlene Frank was born in Iredell County and grew up in Landis. She was part of the first graduating class of the newly renamed Appalachian State University in 1968. She spent the rest of her life supporting the school. The Franks established the university’s first endowment in nursing. Hughlene Frank served for eight years on the ASU Board of Trustees and 21 years as a founding member of the ASU College of Arts and Sciences Advancement Council. In 2004, the Franks established the lead endowment for the university’s writers series, which was named the Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series.
Their legacy of philanthropy and community service was just as strong locally.
Bill Frank was president of The Stanley and Dorothy Frank Family Foundation and a member of the Greensboro Rotary Club for 21 years. He was a Sustaining Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International. Having suffered from polio at age 6, Bill Frank was a major donor to the Rotary’s Polio Plus program to eradicate the disease.
Hughlene Frank was active in the Greensboro Symphony Guild, the History Museum, the Preservation Society and the American Red Cross, serving on each of their boards. She was a graduate of Leadership Greensboro and Leadership North Carolina.
“She knew that she had something to offer the world and she did,” Finnin said.
Hughlene Frank’s passion for education extended beyond ASU. The Franks were also strong supporters of Guilford College.
“There was congruence between her worlds and her actions,” Finnin said.
After the services, family, friends and people of both faiths gathered for a reception at Holy Trinity.
“It’s amazing how much more people of faith have in common than that which is different,” Guttman said.
