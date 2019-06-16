GREENSBORO — Friday's Spartan Cinema screening of "Ferdinand" at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro was billed as a sensory-friendly event. 

"We want all movie nights to be accessible to and inclusive of our entire community," Amanda Miller, director of programs and marketing for Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc., said in a news release. The nonprofit collaborated with InFocus Advocacy for the event.

Friday was "a test-run of how we can create an experience in an environment better designed for people of all abilities,” Miller said in the release. "With the help of professionals and self-advocate consultants from InFocus, park staff have been working to develop this program as a first step in making improvements to the entire park experience."

Organizers offered potential participants a detailed description online of what to expect, from the seating and music to the speakers and movie screen.

All of the Spartan Cinema movies feature closed-captioning, but Friday's event added some design adaptations, including pre-screening access to the film for anyone concerned about unique sensory triggers and designated "calming spaces" for those stressed or overwhelmed during the movie.

Park Ambassadors with Greensboro Downtown Parks have been trained to put park visitors' dignity and experiences "at the forefront," the news release said. Two of the ambassadors are conversational in American Sign Language, majoring in Professions in Deafness: Interpreter Preparation Program at UNCG, the online letter said.

