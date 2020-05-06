View from above dumbbells and exercise equipment - knolling

Senior Resources of Guilford is offering virtual programs on Facebook Live.

Aimed at breaking the feeling of social isolation, offerings include cardio drumming, exercises to improve balance, chair yoga, Tai Chi, Zumba, a cooking class, special contests and webinars. Help for caregivers also is offered.

Six to eight classes and a few supplemental activities are broadcast each week. The nonprofit's Evergreens Lifestyle Center also will mail out activity sets to seniors upon request.

For more information, contact Shelby Kline at 336-373-4816, Ext. 280.

