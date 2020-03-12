GREENSBORO — Management at senior living communities want you to to text, Skype or call instead of visiting.
It's safer for the people in their communities, they're saying in notices like the one sent out by Spring Arbor Senior Living, which has begun restricting access to non-essential visitors.
"Ensuring that our residents are cared for in a safe and healthy environment is our highest priority," wrote Sharon Vroom, a nurse and the executive director at Spring Arbor, who goes on to list guidelines for in-person visits.
There have been 15 coronavirus infections in the state as of Thursday afternoon, according to Gov. Roy Cooper and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Five new cases were announced on Thursday.
The people in these senior living and assisted living communities are the most vulnerable to the coronavirus because of age or health conditions, based on reports from health officials on the effects of COVID-19, the illness caused by this strain of coronavirus.
"We have prohibited any non-essential visitors from entering our community, and have been screening all essential visitors, including faith-leaders, family, close friends, and individuals providing direct assistance to residents," Allison Pait, executive director at Abbotswood at Irving Park, said in a written statement.
In short, what they're advocating could prevent the potentially deadly virus from taking hold in their buildings: they want you to wash your hands before and after each visit; don't visit if you have a cough, fever or other symptoms of respiratory illness; and keep a safe distance and avoid personal contact if you go ahead with the visits.
The guidelines mostly go beyond those issued during flu season, which also is still ongoing.
At Spring Arbor, every visitor must now fill out a travel survey detailing any international travel in the last 14 days. Abbottswood is also questioning visitors about travel. Fourteen days is the upper limit of incubation period for the virus.
Spring Arbor doesn't want you to worry that the person you want to visit might not be tech savvy enough to figure out how to video chat.
"Our team members are available to assist in coordinating these communications," Spring Arbor's Vroom wrote.
In other words, someone will help them answer and push send.
