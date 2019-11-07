Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
GREENSBORO — Sen. Elizabeth Warren kicked off her presidential campaign's first swing through North Carolina on Thursday with a high-energy stop at N.C. A&T.
Promising $50 billion in additional federal support for A&T and other historically black colleges and universities, Warren told an enthusiastic audience of several hundred that if elected, she would help pay for that and other new social programs with a "wealth tax" of 2 percent on the super rich.
"I think we need a wealth tax," she said, adding that rich folks would not have to pay the tax on their first $50 million.
But "it's 2 cents on every dollar after that," she said.
The Democratic senator from Massachusetts spent more than 90 minutes onstage at Harrison Auditorium taping an episode of the "On One" podcast with host Angela Rye, a Democratic activist and political commentator.
Warren addressed the audience in her high-energy style before the taping, pushed her "I-have-a-plan-for-that" policies during the podcast, then lingered to pose for selfies with literally dozens of audience members at the end.
The 70-year-old, two-term senator's debut visit to North Carolina as a presidential contender was scheduled to continue with a town-hall meeting Thursday evening at Broughton High School in Raleigh.
Her itinerary also includes a Friday morning meeting with groups focused on issues that are important to Latino residents.
North Carolina Republicans reacted strongly to Warren's visit, saying her left-leaning approach to government would spell doom for the state's prosperity.
"Her plans would rip more than 200 million people off of their private health insurance, eliminate more than 2 million jobs, and send our economy spiraling toward another depression," said Michael Whatley, chairman of the state Republican Party.
Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren at NC A&T
Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren at NC A&T
Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren at NC A&T
Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren at NC A&T
Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren at NC A&T
Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren at NC A&T
Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren at NC A&T
Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren at NC A&T
Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren at NC A&T
Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren at NC A&T
Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren at NC A&T
Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren at NC A&T
Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren at NC A&T
Contact Taft Wireback at 336-373-7100 and follow @TaftWirebackNR on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
If you are a socialist you will like her. My question is, who is going to pay for Medicare for all? God help us.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.