Filing runs through noon Dec. 20 for most offices up for election in 2020. Terms are for four years unless noted. “R” indicates Republican, “D” is Democrat, “L” is Libertarian, “U” is unaffiliated and “I” is independent. An (i) indicates incumbent. Here’s a look at who filed to run:

U.S. House

District 6 (Includes Guilford)

Bruce Davis (D), 1010 Greensboro Road, High Point

District 10 (Includes Rockingham)

David L. Johnson (R), 130 Amber Lane, Statesville

Patrick McHenry (R), 7918 Norman Court, Denver (i)

N.C. Council of State

Governor 

Holly Grange (R), Raleigh

Lieutenant governor 

Chaz Beasley (D), Charlotte

Bill Toole (D), Charlotte

Terry Van Duyn (D), Raleigh

Yvonne Lewis Holley (D), Raleigh

Mark Robinson (R), Greensboro

Attorney general 

Jim O’Neill (R), Winston-Salem

State auditor 

Tim Hoegemeyer (R), Fuquay-Varina

Anthony “Tony” Wayne Street (R), Supply

Commissioner of agriculture 

Steve Troxler (R), Browns Summit (i)

Commissioner of insurance 

Mike Causey (R), Raleigh (i)

Commissioner of labor 

Josh Dobson (R), Nebo

Jessica Holmes (D), Raleigh

Pearl Burris Floyd (R), Dallas

Secretary of state 

E.C. Sykes (R), Raleigh

Elaine Marshall (D), Raleigh (i)

Chad Brown (R), Stanley

Superintendent of public instruction 

James Barrett (D), Chapel Hill

State treasurer 

Matt Leatherman (D), Raleigh

N.C. Supreme Court (8-year term)

(Chief justice) 

Paul Newby (R), Raleigh

Cheri Beasley (D), Raleigh (i)

(Seat 2) 

Lucy Inman (D), Raleigh (i)

Phil Berger Jr. (R), Hillsborough

(Seat 4) 

Mark Davis (D), Raleigh (i)

Tamara Barringer (R), Raleigh

N.C. Court of Appeals (8-year term) 

(Seat 4) 

Tricia Shields (D), Cary

April C. Wood (R), Lexington

(Seat 5)

Lora Christine Cubbage (D), Greensboro

Fred Gore (R), Fayetteville

(Seat 6)

Gray Styers (D), Raleigh

Chris Dillon (R), Raleigh (i)

(Seat 7)

Jeff Carpenter (R), Marshville

Reuben F. Young (D), Raleigh

N.C. Senate (2-year term)

District 24  

J.D. Wooten (D), Greensboro

Amy S. Galey (R), 233 Dr. Floyd Scott Lane, Burlington

District 26  

Jerry W. Tillman (R), 1207 Dogwood Lane, Archdale (i)

District 27 

Michael Garrett (D), 5 Bluegill Cove, Greensboro (i)

Sebastian King (R), 15 Woodstream Lane, Greensboro

District 28 

Gladys A. Robinson (D), 3 Jacobs Way, Greensboro (i)

N.C. House (2-year term)

District 57

Ashton Clemmons (D), 1607 Beechtree Road, Greensboro (i)

District 58

Amos Quick (D), 529 Foxridge Road, Greensboro (i)

District 59

Nicole Quick (D), 4338 Clovelly Drive, Greensboro

Jon Hardister (R), 6427 Bellcross Trail, Whitsett (i)

District 60

Cecil Brockman (D), 1166 Roberts Lane, High Point (i)

District 61

Mary Price “Pricey” Harrison (D), Greensboro (i)

District 62

John Faircloth (R), High Point (i)

District 65 

Jerry Carter (R), 303 Grady Road, Reidsville (i)

District 91 

Kyle Hall (R), 633 W. Dalton Road, King (i)

Guilford County

Commissioners

District 4 

Kirk Perkins (D), 5773 Bethel Church Road, McLeansville

District 5 

Macon Sullivan (D), 123 Fallen Oak Road, Greensboro

District 6 

James Upchurch (D), 5010 Harness Lane, Colfax

District 8 

Skip Alston (D), 2705 W. Vandalia Road, Greensboro (i)

Board of Education

 

District 3 

Pat Tillman (R), 105 Homewood Ave., Greensboro (i)

District 5 

Michelle C. Bardsley (R), 3 Wildrose Court, Greensboro

District 7 

Bettye Taylor Jenkins (D), Greensboro

Register of deeds 

Jeff L. Thigpen (D), 5105 Leary Court, Summerfield (i)

 

District Court (District 18) 

(Seat 3) 

Ashley Watlington-Simms (D), 17 Ivy Glen Court, Greensboro

(Seat 4) 

Caroline Pemberton (D), Greensboro

(Seat 5) 

Marcus Allen Shields (D), 6209 Black Willow Drive, Greensboro (i)

(Seat 7) 

Angela C. Foster (D), 4603 Southall Drive, Greensboro (i)

(Seat 10) 

Tonia A. Cutchin (D), Greensboro (i)

(Seat 12) 

Kelvin Smith (D), 201 N. Murrow Blvd., Greensboro

Gavin Reardon (D), 609 Northridge St., Greensboro

Rockingham County

Commissioners (3 seats) 

Kevin Berger (R), 371 Hush Hickory Trace, Reidsville (i)

Reece Pyrtle (R), 130 Tamerlane Court, Stoneville (i)

Mark Richardson (R), 4798 Ellisboro Road, Stokesdale (i)

Register of deeds 

Benjamin “Ben” Curtis (R), 420 Greenway Drive, Eden (i)

 

Board of Education

District 1 

Lorie Booth McKinney (R), 150 Bud Road, Reidsville

District 2 

Ophelia Wright (D), 115 Apple Gate Drive, Reidsville

Brent Huss (R), 181 Crownover Road, Ruffin (i)

District 3 

R. Michael Jordan (L), 439 Cascade Ave., Eden

Vickie T. McKinney (R), 319 Dogwood Drive, Eden

District 4 

Bob Wyatt (R), 210 N. Henry St., Stoneville (i)

