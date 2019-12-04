Filing runs through noon Dec. 20 for most offices up for election in 2020. Terms are for four years unless noted. “R” indicates Republican, “D” is Democrat, “L” is Libertarian, “U” is unaffiliated and “I” is independent. An (i) indicates incumbent. Here’s a look at who filed to run:
U.S. House
District 6 (Includes Guilford)
Bruce Davis (D), 1010 Greensboro Road, High Point
District 10 (Includes Rockingham)
David L. Johnson (R), 130 Amber Lane, Statesville
Patrick McHenry (R), 7918 Norman Court, Denver (i)
N.C. Council of State
Governor
Holly Grange (R), Raleigh
Lieutenant governor
Chaz Beasley (D), Charlotte
Bill Toole (D), Charlotte
Terry Van Duyn (D), Raleigh
Yvonne Lewis Holley (D), Raleigh
Mark Robinson (R), Greensboro
Attorney general
Jim O’Neill (R), Winston-Salem
State auditor
Tim Hoegemeyer (R), Fuquay-Varina
Anthony “Tony” Wayne Street (R), Supply
Commissioner of agriculture
Steve Troxler (R), Browns Summit (i)
Commissioner of insurance
Mike Causey (R), Raleigh (i)
Commissioner of labor
Josh Dobson (R), Nebo
Jessica Holmes (D), Raleigh
Pearl Burris Floyd (R), Dallas
Secretary of state
E.C. Sykes (R), Raleigh
Elaine Marshall (D), Raleigh (i)
Chad Brown (R), Stanley
Superintendent of public instruction
James Barrett (D), Chapel Hill
State treasurer
Matt Leatherman (D), Raleigh
N.C. Supreme Court (8-year term)
(Chief justice)
Paul Newby (R), Raleigh
Cheri Beasley (D), Raleigh (i)
(Seat 2)
Lucy Inman (D), Raleigh (i)
Phil Berger Jr. (R), Hillsborough
(Seat 4)
Mark Davis (D), Raleigh (i)
Tamara Barringer (R), Raleigh
N.C. Court of Appeals (8-year term)
(Seat 4)
Tricia Shields (D), Cary
April C. Wood (R), Lexington
(Seat 5)
Lora Christine Cubbage (D), Greensboro
Fred Gore (R), Fayetteville
(Seat 6)
Gray Styers (D), Raleigh
Chris Dillon (R), Raleigh (i)
(Seat 7)
Jeff Carpenter (R), Marshville
Reuben F. Young (D), Raleigh
N.C. Senate (2-year term)
District 24
J.D. Wooten (D), Greensboro
Amy S. Galey (R), 233 Dr. Floyd Scott Lane, Burlington
District 26
Jerry W. Tillman (R), 1207 Dogwood Lane, Archdale (i)
District 27
Michael Garrett (D), 5 Bluegill Cove, Greensboro (i)
Sebastian King (R), 15 Woodstream Lane, Greensboro
District 28
Gladys A. Robinson (D), 3 Jacobs Way, Greensboro (i)
N.C. House (2-year term)
District 57
Ashton Clemmons (D), 1607 Beechtree Road, Greensboro (i)
District 58
Amos Quick (D), 529 Foxridge Road, Greensboro (i)
District 59
Nicole Quick (D), 4338 Clovelly Drive, Greensboro
Jon Hardister (R), 6427 Bellcross Trail, Whitsett (i)
District 60
Cecil Brockman (D), 1166 Roberts Lane, High Point (i)
District 61
Mary Price “Pricey” Harrison (D), Greensboro (i)
District 62
John Faircloth (R), High Point (i)
District 65
Jerry Carter (R), 303 Grady Road, Reidsville (i)
District 91
Kyle Hall (R), 633 W. Dalton Road, King (i)
Guilford County
Commissioners
District 4
Kirk Perkins (D), 5773 Bethel Church Road, McLeansville
District 5
Macon Sullivan (D), 123 Fallen Oak Road, Greensboro
District 6
James Upchurch (D), 5010 Harness Lane, Colfax
District 8
Skip Alston (D), 2705 W. Vandalia Road, Greensboro (i)
Board of Education
District 3
Pat Tillman (R), 105 Homewood Ave., Greensboro (i)
District 5
Michelle C. Bardsley (R), 3 Wildrose Court, Greensboro
District 7
Bettye Taylor Jenkins (D), Greensboro
Register of deeds
Jeff L. Thigpen (D), 5105 Leary Court, Summerfield (i)
District Court (District 18)
(Seat 3)
Ashley Watlington-Simms (D), 17 Ivy Glen Court, Greensboro
(Seat 4)
Caroline Pemberton (D), Greensboro
(Seat 5)
Marcus Allen Shields (D), 6209 Black Willow Drive, Greensboro (i)
(Seat 7)
Angela C. Foster (D), 4603 Southall Drive, Greensboro (i)
(Seat 10)
Tonia A. Cutchin (D), Greensboro (i)
(Seat 12)
Kelvin Smith (D), 201 N. Murrow Blvd., Greensboro
Gavin Reardon (D), 609 Northridge St., Greensboro
Rockingham County
Commissioners (3 seats)
Kevin Berger (R), 371 Hush Hickory Trace, Reidsville (i)
Reece Pyrtle (R), 130 Tamerlane Court, Stoneville (i)
Mark Richardson (R), 4798 Ellisboro Road, Stokesdale (i)
Register of deeds
Benjamin “Ben” Curtis (R), 420 Greenway Drive, Eden (i)
Board of Education
District 1
Lorie Booth McKinney (R), 150 Bud Road, Reidsville
District 2
Ophelia Wright (D), 115 Apple Gate Drive, Reidsville
Brent Huss (R), 181 Crownover Road, Ruffin (i)
District 3
R. Michael Jordan (L), 439 Cascade Ave., Eden
Vickie T. McKinney (R), 319 Dogwood Drive, Eden
District 4
Bob Wyatt (R), 210 N. Henry St., Stoneville (i)
