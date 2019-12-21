nonpartisan vote buttons election generic
Filing ended Friday, Dec. 20, for most offices up for election in 2020. Terms are for four years unless noted. “R” indicates Republican, “D” is Democrat, "C" is Constitution, “L” is Libertarian, “U” is unaffiliated and “I” is independent. An (i) indicates incumbent. Here’s a look at who filed to run:

U.S. Senate

Shannon W. Bray (L), Apex

Cal Cunningham (D), Raleigh

Trevor M. Fuller (D), Charlotte

Atul Goel (D), Raleigh

Kevin E. Hayes (C), Faison

Larry Holmquist (R), Greensboro

Sharon Y. Hudson (R), Huntersville

Erica D. Smith (D), Gaston

Steve Swenson (D), Bunnlevel

Thom Tillis (R), Raleigh (i)

Paul Wright (R), Mt. Olive

U.S. House

District 6 (Includes Guilford)

Bruce Davis (D), 1010 Greensboro Road, High Point

Rhonda Foxx (D), Greensboro

Ed Hanes Jr. (D), 380-H Knollwood St. 1911, Winston-Salem

Lee Haywood (R), 7203 Mackintosh Place, Summerfield

Kathy Manning (D), Greensboro

Derwin L. Montgomery (D), 2021 New Walkertown Road, Winston-Salem

Laura Pichardo (R), 8621 Old U.S. 29, Pelham

District 10 (Includes Rockingham)

David L. Johnson (R), 130 Amber Lane, Statesville

Patrick McHenry (R), 7918 Norman Court, Denver (i)

David Parker (D), 666 Normandy Road, Mooresville

Ralf Walters (R), 5185 Ashlyn Drive, Winston-Salem

N.C. Council of State

Governor 

Roy Cooper (D), Raleigh (i)

Steven J. DiFiore (L), Charlotte

Dan Forest (R), Charlotte

Holly Grange (R), Raleigh

Al Pisano (C), Charlotte

Ernest T. Reeves (D), Greenville

Lieutenant governor 

Chaz Beasley (D), Charlotte

Buddy Bengel (R), New Bern

Deborah Cochran (R), Mount Airy

Renee Ellmers (R), Dunn

Greg Gebhardt (R), Holly Springs

Yvonne Lewis Holley (D), Raleigh

Mark Johnson (R), Raleigh

Ron Newton (D), Durham

John L. Ritter (R), West End

Mark Robinson (R), Greensboro

Scott Stone (R), Charlotte

Allen Thomas (D), Raeford

Bill Toole (D), Charlotte

Terry Van Duyn (D), Raleigh

Andy Wells (R), Hickory

Attorney general 

Sam Hayes (R), Raleigh

Christine Mumma (R), Raleigh

Jim O’Neill (R), Winston-Salem

Josh Stein (D), Raleigh (i)

State auditor 

Tim Hoegemeyer (R), Fuquay-Varina

Anthony “Tony” Wayne Street (R), Supply

Luis A. Toledo (D), Raleigh

Beth A. Wood (D), Raleigh (i)

Commissioner of agriculture 

Walter Smith (D), Yadkinville

Steve Troxler (R), Browns Summit (i)

Jenna Wadsworth (D), Raleigh

Donovan Alexander Watson (D), Durham

Commissioner of insurance 

Mike Causey (R), Raleigh (i)

Wayne Goodwin (D), Raleigh

Ronald Pierce (R), Charlotte 

Commissioner of labor 

Josh Dobson (R), Nebo

Pearl Burris Floyd (R), Dallas

Jessica Holmes (D), Raleigh

Chuck Stanley (R), Clarendon

Secretary of state 

Chad Brown (R), Stanley

Michael LaPaglia (R), Raleigh

Elaine Marshall (D), Raleigh (i)

E.C. Sykes (R), Raleigh

Superintendent of public instruction 

James Barrett (D), Chapel Hill

Craig Horn (R), Matthews

Constance (Lav) Johnson (D), Charlotte

Michael Maher (D), Raleigh

Jen Mangrum (D), Greensboro

Keith A. Sutton (D), Raleigh

Catherine Truitt (R), Raleigh 

State treasurer

Dimple Ajmera (D), Charlotte

Ronnie Chatterji (D), Raleigh

Dale R. Folwell (R), Winston-Salem (i)

Matt Leatherman (D), Raleigh

N.C. Supreme Court (8-year term)

Chief justice 

Cheri Beasley (D), Raleigh (i)

Paul Newby (R), Raleigh

Seat 2 

Phil Berger Jr. (R), Hillsborough

Lucy Inman (D), Raleigh (i)

Seat 4 

Tamara Barringer (R), Raleigh

Mark Davis (D), Raleigh (i)

N.C. Court of Appeals (8-year term) 

Seat 4 

Tricia Shields (D), Cary

April C. Wood (R), Lexington

Seat 5

Lora Christine Cubbage (D), Greensboro

Fred Gore (R), Fayetteville

Seat 6

Chris Dillon (R), Raleigh (i)

Gray Styers (D), Raleigh

Seat 7

Jeff Carpenter (R), Marshville

Reuben F. Young (D), Raleigh

Seat 13

Chris Brook (D), Chapel Hill

Jefferson G. Griffin (R), Raleigh

N.C. Senate (2-year term)

District 24 

Amy S. Galey (R), 233 Dr. Floyd Scott Lane, Burlington

J.D. Wooten (D), Greensboro

District 26 

Jane Ledwell Gant (D), Asheboro

Jerry W. Tillman (R), 1207 Dogwood Lane, Archdale (i)

District 27 

Michael Garrett (D), 5 Bluegill Cove, Greensboro (i)

Sebastian King (R), 15 Woodstream Lane, Greensboro

District 28 

D.R. King (R) 912 Silver Ave., Greensboro

Gladys A. Robinson (D), 3 Jacobs Way, Greensboro (i)

District 30

Philip E. (Phil) Berger (R), 311 Pinewood Place, Eden (i)

Wally White (D), Eden

N.C. House (2-year term)

District 57

Ashton Clemmons (D), 1607 Beechtree Road, Greensboro (i)

Chris Meadows (R), 2903 Round Hill Road, Greensboro

District 58

Clinton Honey (R), 2115 Starlight Drive, Greensboro

Amos Quick (D), 529 Foxridge Road, Greensboro (i)

District 59

Allen Chappell (R), 2918 N.C. 62 E, Liberty

Jon Hardister (R), 6427 Bellcross Trail, Whitsett (i)

Nicole Quick (D), 4338 Clovelly Drive, Greensboro 

District 60

Ryan A. Blankenship (R), 7040 Frazier Marsh Road, High Point

Cecil Brockman (D), 1166 Roberts Lane, High Point (i)

Frank Ragsdale (R), Greensboro

District 61

Mary Price “Pricey” Harrison (D), Greensboro (i)

District 62

John Faircloth (R), High Point (i)

Brandon Gray (D), 6705 Brookbank Road, Oak Ridge

District 65 

Amanda Joann Bell (D), 8763 Friendship Church Road, Reidsville

Jerry Carter (R), 303 Grady Road, Reidsville (i)

District 91 

Rita Cruise (D), 1996 Mountain View Church Road, King

Kyle Hall (R), 633 W. Dalton Road, King (i)

Guilford County

Commissioners

District 4 

Alan Branson (R), 3731 Old Julian Road, Julian (i)

Mary Beth Murphy (D), Sedalia

District 5 

Carly Cooke (D), Kelvington Court, Greensboro

Cyndy Hayworth (R), 1903 N. Elm St., Greensboro

Troy Lawson (R), 1509 Desoto Place, Greensboro

Macon Sullivan (D), 123 Fallen Oak Road, Greensboro

District 6 

Jim Davis (R), 126 Skeet Club Road, High Point

Jason Ewing (R), High Point

James Upchurch (D), 5010 Harness Lane, Colfax

District 8 

Skip Alston (D), 2705 W. Vandalia Road, Greensboro (i)

Fahiym Hanna (D) 1006 W. Florida St.

Board of Education

District 1 

T. Dianne Bellamy-Small (D), 3211 Delmonte Drive, Greensboro (i)

Jeff Golden (D), 1709 Oberlin Drive, High Point

Ron Tuck (D), 1500 W. Vandalia Road, Greensboro

District 3 

Blake E. Odum (D), 1555 New Garden Road, 3-D, Greensboro

Pat Tillman (R), 105 Homewood Ave., Greensboro (i) 

District 5 

Michelle C. Bardsley (R), 3 Wildrose Court, Greensboro

District 7 

Byron Gladden (D), 1506 Canton Ave., Greensboro (i)

Bettye Taylor Jenkins (D), Greensboro

Jayvon Johnson (D), 131 Sommerwall Place, Greensboro

Register of deeds 

Abdul Rashid Siddiqui (R), 3335 Wiliton Way, High Point

Jeff L. Thigpen (D), 5105 Leary Court, Summerfield (i)

Superior Court (District 18E) (8-year term)

Seat 1

Susan Elizabeth Bray (D), 1833 Banking St. B-1, Greensboro (i)

District Court (District 18) 

Seat 3 

Ashley Watlington-Simms (D), 17 Ivy Glen Court, Greensboro

Seat 4 

Tomakio Gause (D), 3000 Campfire Court, Jamestown

Caroline Tomlinson-Pemberton (D), Greensboro

Seat 5 

Marcus Allen Shields (D), 6209 Black Willow Drive, Greensboro (i)

Seat 6

Michelle Fletcher (D), 112 Beverly Place, Greensboro (i)

Seat 7 

Angela C. Foster (D), 4603 Southall Drive, Greensboro (i)

Michele Lee (D), 5514 General Arthurs Lane, Jamestown 

Seat 8

Angie Fox (D), 3710 Hazel Lane, Greensboro (i)

Seat 9

Tabatha Holliday Brewer (D), Greensboro (i)

Seat 10 

Tonia A. Cutchin (D), Greensboro (i)

Seat 11

Bill Davis (D), 3125 Kathleen Ave., Greensboro (i)

Seat 12 

Gavin Reardon (D), 609 Northridge St., Greensboro

Kelvin Smith (D), 201 N. Murrow Blvd., Greensboro

Seat 13

Moshera Mills (D), Greensboro

Brian Tomlin (D), 6 Kacey Meadows Court, Greensboro (i)

Seat 14

Teresa H. Vincent (D), 7303 Toby Court, Summerfield (i)

Rockingham County

Commissioners (3 seats) 

Kevin Berger (R), 371 Hush Hickory Trace, Reidsville (i)

Ann Brady (D), 3190 N.C. 65, Reidsville

Jeff Johnson (D), 164 Tillingham Trace, Stokesdale

Jimmy Joyce (R), 4883 N.C. 704, Madison

Reece Pyrtle (R), 130 Tamerlane Court, Stoneville (i)

Mark Richardson (R), 4798 Ellisboro Road, Stokesdale (i)

Register of deeds 

Benjamin “Ben” Curtis (R), 420 Greenway Drive, Eden (i)

Kelly Boyte Jones (D), 442 Greenway Drive, Eden

District Court

Seat 4

James (Tony) Grogan (R), 1405 Brookwood Drive, Reidsville (i)

Board of Education

District 1 

Vicky W. Alston (R), 630 Parkway Blvd., Reidsville

William E. (Bill) James (R), Reidsville

Lorie Booth McKinney (R), 150 Bud Road, Reidsville 

District 2 

Brent Huss (R), 181 Crownover Road, Ruffin (i)

Ophelia Wright (D), 115 Apple Gate Drive, Reidsville

District 3 

Jim Fink (R), 405 Wedgewood Court, Eden

R. Michael Jordan (L), 439 Cascade Ave., Eden

Vickie T. McKinney (R), 319 Dogwood Drive, Eden

District 4 

Nadine Jansen (D), 180 Pleasant Ridge Road, Stoneville

Bob Wyatt (R), 210 N. Henry St., Stoneville (i)

