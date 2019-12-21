Filing ended Friday, Dec. 20, for most offices up for election in 2020. Terms are for four years unless noted. “R” indicates Republican, “D” is Democrat, "C" is Constitution, “L” is Libertarian, “U” is unaffiliated and “I” is independent. An (i) indicates incumbent. Here’s a look at who filed to run:
U.S. Senate
Shannon W. Bray (L), Apex
Cal Cunningham (D), Raleigh
Trevor M. Fuller (D), Charlotte
Atul Goel (D), Raleigh
Kevin E. Hayes (C), Faison
Larry Holmquist (R), Greensboro
Sharon Y. Hudson (R), Huntersville
Erica D. Smith (D), Gaston
Steve Swenson (D), Bunnlevel
Thom Tillis (R), Raleigh (i)
Paul Wright (R), Mt. Olive
U.S. House
District 6 (Includes Guilford)
Bruce Davis (D), 1010 Greensboro Road, High Point
Rhonda Foxx (D), Greensboro
Ed Hanes Jr. (D), 380-H Knollwood St. 1911, Winston-Salem
Lee Haywood (R), 7203 Mackintosh Place, Summerfield
Kathy Manning (D), Greensboro
Derwin L. Montgomery (D), 2021 New Walkertown Road, Winston-Salem
Laura Pichardo (R), 8621 Old U.S. 29, Pelham
District 10 (Includes Rockingham)
David L. Johnson (R), 130 Amber Lane, Statesville
Patrick McHenry (R), 7918 Norman Court, Denver (i)
David Parker (D), 666 Normandy Road, Mooresville
Ralf Walters (R), 5185 Ashlyn Drive, Winston-Salem
N.C. Council of State
Governor
Roy Cooper (D), Raleigh (i)
Steven J. DiFiore (L), Charlotte
Dan Forest (R), Charlotte
Holly Grange (R), Raleigh
Al Pisano (C), Charlotte
Ernest T. Reeves (D), Greenville
Lieutenant governor
Chaz Beasley (D), Charlotte
Buddy Bengel (R), New Bern
Deborah Cochran (R), Mount Airy
Renee Ellmers (R), Dunn
Greg Gebhardt (R), Holly Springs
Yvonne Lewis Holley (D), Raleigh
Mark Johnson (R), Raleigh
Ron Newton (D), Durham
John L. Ritter (R), West End
Mark Robinson (R), Greensboro
Scott Stone (R), Charlotte
Allen Thomas (D), Raeford
Bill Toole (D), Charlotte
Terry Van Duyn (D), Raleigh
Andy Wells (R), Hickory
Attorney general
Sam Hayes (R), Raleigh
Christine Mumma (R), Raleigh
Jim O’Neill (R), Winston-Salem
Josh Stein (D), Raleigh (i)
State auditor
Tim Hoegemeyer (R), Fuquay-Varina
Anthony “Tony” Wayne Street (R), Supply
Luis A. Toledo (D), Raleigh
Beth A. Wood (D), Raleigh (i)
Commissioner of agriculture
Walter Smith (D), Yadkinville
Steve Troxler (R), Browns Summit (i)
Jenna Wadsworth (D), Raleigh
Donovan Alexander Watson (D), Durham
Commissioner of insurance
Mike Causey (R), Raleigh (i)
Wayne Goodwin (D), Raleigh
Ronald Pierce (R), Charlotte
Commissioner of labor
Josh Dobson (R), Nebo
Pearl Burris Floyd (R), Dallas
Jessica Holmes (D), Raleigh
Chuck Stanley (R), Clarendon
Secretary of state
Chad Brown (R), Stanley
Michael LaPaglia (R), Raleigh
Elaine Marshall (D), Raleigh (i)
E.C. Sykes (R), Raleigh
Superintendent of public instruction
James Barrett (D), Chapel Hill
Craig Horn (R), Matthews
Constance (Lav) Johnson (D), Charlotte
Michael Maher (D), Raleigh
Jen Mangrum (D), Greensboro
Keith A. Sutton (D), Raleigh
Catherine Truitt (R), Raleigh
State treasurer
Dimple Ajmera (D), Charlotte
Ronnie Chatterji (D), Raleigh
Dale R. Folwell (R), Winston-Salem (i)
Matt Leatherman (D), Raleigh
N.C. Supreme Court (8-year term)
Chief justice
Cheri Beasley (D), Raleigh (i)
Paul Newby (R), Raleigh
Seat 2
Phil Berger Jr. (R), Hillsborough
Lucy Inman (D), Raleigh (i)
Seat 4
Tamara Barringer (R), Raleigh
Mark Davis (D), Raleigh (i)
N.C. Court of Appeals (8-year term)
Seat 4
Tricia Shields (D), Cary
April C. Wood (R), Lexington
Seat 5
Lora Christine Cubbage (D), Greensboro
Fred Gore (R), Fayetteville
Seat 6
Chris Dillon (R), Raleigh (i)
Gray Styers (D), Raleigh
Seat 7
Jeff Carpenter (R), Marshville
Reuben F. Young (D), Raleigh
Seat 13
Chris Brook (D), Chapel Hill
Jefferson G. Griffin (R), Raleigh
N.C. Senate (2-year term)
District 24
Amy S. Galey (R), 233 Dr. Floyd Scott Lane, Burlington
J.D. Wooten (D), Greensboro
District 26
Jane Ledwell Gant (D), Asheboro
Jerry W. Tillman (R), 1207 Dogwood Lane, Archdale (i)
District 27
Michael Garrett (D), 5 Bluegill Cove, Greensboro (i)
Sebastian King (R), 15 Woodstream Lane, Greensboro
District 28
D.R. King (R) 912 Silver Ave., Greensboro
Gladys A. Robinson (D), 3 Jacobs Way, Greensboro (i)
District 30
Philip E. (Phil) Berger (R), 311 Pinewood Place, Eden (i)
Wally White (D), Eden
N.C. House (2-year term)
District 57
Ashton Clemmons (D), 1607 Beechtree Road, Greensboro (i)
Chris Meadows (R), 2903 Round Hill Road, Greensboro
District 58
Clinton Honey (R), 2115 Starlight Drive, Greensboro
Amos Quick (D), 529 Foxridge Road, Greensboro (i)
District 59
Allen Chappell (R), 2918 N.C. 62 E, Liberty
Jon Hardister (R), 6427 Bellcross Trail, Whitsett (i)
Nicole Quick (D), 4338 Clovelly Drive, Greensboro
District 60
Ryan A. Blankenship (R), 7040 Frazier Marsh Road, High Point
Cecil Brockman (D), 1166 Roberts Lane, High Point (i)
Frank Ragsdale (R), Greensboro
District 61
Mary Price “Pricey” Harrison (D), Greensboro (i)
District 62
John Faircloth (R), High Point (i)
Brandon Gray (D), 6705 Brookbank Road, Oak Ridge
District 65
Amanda Joann Bell (D), 8763 Friendship Church Road, Reidsville
Jerry Carter (R), 303 Grady Road, Reidsville (i)
District 91
Rita Cruise (D), 1996 Mountain View Church Road, King
Kyle Hall (R), 633 W. Dalton Road, King (i)
Guilford County
Commissioners
District 4
Alan Branson (R), 3731 Old Julian Road, Julian (i)
Mary Beth Murphy (D), Sedalia
District 5
Carly Cooke (D), Kelvington Court, Greensboro
Cyndy Hayworth (R), 1903 N. Elm St., Greensboro
Troy Lawson (R), 1509 Desoto Place, Greensboro
Macon Sullivan (D), 123 Fallen Oak Road, Greensboro
District 6
Jim Davis (R), 126 Skeet Club Road, High Point
Jason Ewing (R), High Point
James Upchurch (D), 5010 Harness Lane, Colfax
District 8
Skip Alston (D), 2705 W. Vandalia Road, Greensboro (i)
Fahiym Hanna (D) 1006 W. Florida St.
Board of Education
District 1
T. Dianne Bellamy-Small (D), 3211 Delmonte Drive, Greensboro (i)
Jeff Golden (D), 1709 Oberlin Drive, High Point
Ron Tuck (D), 1500 W. Vandalia Road, Greensboro
District 3
Blake E. Odum (D), 1555 New Garden Road, 3-D, Greensboro
Pat Tillman (R), 105 Homewood Ave., Greensboro (i)
District 5
Michelle C. Bardsley (R), 3 Wildrose Court, Greensboro
District 7
Byron Gladden (D), 1506 Canton Ave., Greensboro (i)
Bettye Taylor Jenkins (D), Greensboro
Jayvon Johnson (D), 131 Sommerwall Place, Greensboro
Register of deeds
Abdul Rashid Siddiqui (R), 3335 Wiliton Way, High Point
Jeff L. Thigpen (D), 5105 Leary Court, Summerfield (i)
Superior Court (District 18E) (8-year term)
Seat 1
Susan Elizabeth Bray (D), 1833 Banking St. B-1, Greensboro (i)
District Court (District 18)
Seat 3
Ashley Watlington-Simms (D), 17 Ivy Glen Court, Greensboro
Seat 4
Tomakio Gause (D), 3000 Campfire Court, Jamestown
Caroline Tomlinson-Pemberton (D), Greensboro
Seat 5
Marcus Allen Shields (D), 6209 Black Willow Drive, Greensboro (i)
Seat 6
Michelle Fletcher (D), 112 Beverly Place, Greensboro (i)
Seat 7
Angela C. Foster (D), 4603 Southall Drive, Greensboro (i)
Michele Lee (D), 5514 General Arthurs Lane, Jamestown
Seat 8
Angie Fox (D), 3710 Hazel Lane, Greensboro (i)
Seat 9
Tabatha Holliday Brewer (D), Greensboro (i)
Seat 10
Tonia A. Cutchin (D), Greensboro (i)
Seat 11
Bill Davis (D), 3125 Kathleen Ave., Greensboro (i)
Seat 12
Gavin Reardon (D), 609 Northridge St., Greensboro
Kelvin Smith (D), 201 N. Murrow Blvd., Greensboro
Seat 13
Moshera Mills (D), Greensboro
Brian Tomlin (D), 6 Kacey Meadows Court, Greensboro (i)
Seat 14
Teresa H. Vincent (D), 7303 Toby Court, Summerfield (i)
Rockingham County
Commissioners (3 seats)
Kevin Berger (R), 371 Hush Hickory Trace, Reidsville (i)
Ann Brady (D), 3190 N.C. 65, Reidsville
Jeff Johnson (D), 164 Tillingham Trace, Stokesdale
Jimmy Joyce (R), 4883 N.C. 704, Madison
Reece Pyrtle (R), 130 Tamerlane Court, Stoneville (i)
Mark Richardson (R), 4798 Ellisboro Road, Stokesdale (i)
Register of deeds
Benjamin “Ben” Curtis (R), 420 Greenway Drive, Eden (i)
Kelly Boyte Jones (D), 442 Greenway Drive, Eden
District Court
Seat 4
James (Tony) Grogan (R), 1405 Brookwood Drive, Reidsville (i)
Board of Education
District 1
Vicky W. Alston (R), 630 Parkway Blvd., Reidsville
William E. (Bill) James (R), Reidsville
Lorie Booth McKinney (R), 150 Bud Road, Reidsville
District 2
Brent Huss (R), 181 Crownover Road, Ruffin (i)
Ophelia Wright (D), 115 Apple Gate Drive, Reidsville
District 3
Jim Fink (R), 405 Wedgewood Court, Eden
R. Michael Jordan (L), 439 Cascade Ave., Eden
Vickie T. McKinney (R), 319 Dogwood Drive, Eden
District 4
Nadine Jansen (D), 180 Pleasant Ridge Road, Stoneville
Bob Wyatt (R), 210 N. Henry St., Stoneville (i)
