Filing runs through noon Dec. 20 for most offices up for election in 2020. Terms are for four years unless noted. “R” indicates Republican, “D” is Democrat, “L” is Libertarian, “U” is unaffiliated and “I” is independent. An (i) indicates incumbent. Here’s a look at who filed to run:

N.C. Council of State

Lieutenant governor

Ron Newton (D), 5003 Vistawood Way, Durham

Commissioner of labor

Chuck Stanley (R), 2537 Walter Todd Road, Clarendon

State treasurer

Dale R. Folwell (R) (i), 299 S. Westview Drive, Winston-Salem

District Court (District 18)

Seat 13

Brian Tomlin (D), 6 Kacey Meadows Ct., Greensboro

