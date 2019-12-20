Filing ended at noon Friday for most offices up for election in 2020. Terms are for four years unless noted. “R” indicates Republican, “D” is Democrat, “L” is Libertarian, "C" is Constitution, “U” is unaffiliated and “I” is independent. An (i) indicates incumbent. Here’s a look at who filed to run:
U.S. House
District 10 (Includes Rockingham)
David Parker (D), 666 Normandy Road, Mooresville
N.C. Council of State
Governor
Steven J. DiFiore (L), Charlotte
Al Pisano (C), Charlotte
Ernest T. Reeves (D), Greenville
Attorney general
Christine Mumma (R), Raleigh
State auditor
Luis A. Toledo (D), Raleigh
Commissioner of insurance
Wayne Goodwin (D), Raleigh
N.C. Senate (2-year term)
District 28
D.R. King (R) 912 Silver Ave., Greensboro
N.C. House (2-year term)
District 60
Frank Ragsdale (R), Greensboro
Ryan A. Blankenship (R), 7040 Frazier Marsh Road, High Point
District 65
Amanda Joann Bell (D), 8763 Friendship Church Road, Reidsville
Guilford County
Board of Education
District 7
Byron Gladden (D), 1506 Canton Ave., Greensboro (i)
District Court (District 18)
Seat 4
Tomakio Gause (D), 3000 Campfire Court, Jamestown
Rockingham County
Commissioners (3 seats)
Ann Brady (D), 3190 N.C. 65, Reidsville
Jimmy Joyce (R), 4883 N.C. 704, Madison
Board of Education
District 1
William E. (Bill) James (R), Reidsville
Vicky W. Alston (R), 630 Parkway Blvd., Reidsville
