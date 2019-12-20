nonpartisan vote buttons election generic

Filing ended at noon Friday for most offices up for election in 2020. Terms are for four years unless noted. “R” indicates Republican, “D” is Democrat, “L” is Libertarian, "C" is Constitution, “U” is unaffiliated and “I” is independent. An (i) indicates incumbent. Here’s a look at who filed to run:

U.S. House

District 10 (Includes Rockingham)

David Parker (D), 666 Normandy Road, Mooresville

N.C. Council of State

Governor 

Steven J. DiFiore (L), Charlotte

Al Pisano (C), Charlotte

Ernest T. Reeves (D), Greenville

Attorney general 

Christine Mumma (R), Raleigh

State auditor 

Luis A. Toledo (D), Raleigh

Commissioner of insurance 

Wayne Goodwin (D), Raleigh 

N.C. Senate (2-year term)

District 28 

D.R. King (R) 912 Silver Ave., Greensboro

N.C. House (2-year term)

District 60

Frank Ragsdale (R), Greensboro

Ryan A. Blankenship (R), 7040 Frazier Marsh Road, High Point

District 65 

Amanda Joann Bell (D), 8763 Friendship Church Road, Reidsville

Guilford County

Board of Education

District 7 

Byron Gladden (D), 1506 Canton Ave., Greensboro (i)

District Court (District 18) 

Seat 4 

Tomakio Gause (D), 3000 Campfire Court, Jamestown

Rockingham County

Commissioners (3 seats) 

Ann Brady (D), 3190 N.C. 65, Reidsville

Jimmy Joyce (R), 4883 N.C. 704, Madison

Board of Education

District 1 

William E. (Bill) James (R), Reidsville

Vicky W. Alston (R), 630 Parkway Blvd., Reidsville

